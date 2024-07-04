Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 16,297 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 566,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,634. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

