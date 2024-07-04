Tran Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 4.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $40,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.22. 1,007,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,798. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.21.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

