TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ (TCON) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.0 %

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

