Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.75.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.71. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$22.56.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

