THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.72.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

