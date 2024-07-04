THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
THOR Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.72.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
THOR Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.
THOR Industries Company Profile
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than THOR Industries
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.