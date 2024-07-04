The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,472,000 after purchasing an additional 309,376 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

