The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

