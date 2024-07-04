The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 641 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNC opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.21 and a 200-day moving average of $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after buying an additional 639,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

