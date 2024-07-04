The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after buying an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,928. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.97.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

