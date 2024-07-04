The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.39

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.39 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 111.68 ($1.41). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 116.60 ($1.47), with a volume of 54,993 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 115 ($1.45) to GBX 121 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Gym Group
The Gym Group Stock Down 0.3 %
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gym Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.