The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.39

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.39 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 111.68 ($1.41). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 116.60 ($1.47), with a volume of 54,993 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 115 ($1.45) to GBX 121 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Gym Group

The Gym Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Gym Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £211.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,380.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.