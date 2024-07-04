The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $870.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $872.33.

Get Equinix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $749.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.46. Equinix has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $294,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $187,089,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,224,000 after purchasing an additional 213,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.