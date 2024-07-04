The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $691,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.