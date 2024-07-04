The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $205,529,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $325.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.15 and its 200 day moving average is $333.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.