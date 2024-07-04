Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $181.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.86.

TXRH opened at $166.64 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

