Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

TCBI opened at $60.48 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $675,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 154.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

