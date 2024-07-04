Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNYA opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.43. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.