Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.80 and a 200 day moving average of $252.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

