Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 4,078 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.20. The stock had a trading volume of 261,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

