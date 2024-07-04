Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 2,749 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $212.46. 1,086,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,435. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

