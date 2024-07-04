Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 268.6% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $898.10. 3,078,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $918.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $824.60 and a 200 day moving average of $746.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

