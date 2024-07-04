Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Down 0.5%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$8.00. Approximately 7,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.15.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

