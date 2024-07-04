Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRDX. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

SRDX stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. Surmodics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.36.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

