Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.62

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.62 and traded as high as C$53.03. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$52.99, with a volume of 4,882,750 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a market cap of C$68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.73.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

