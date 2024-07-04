StockNews.com Downgrades Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMT. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE:KMT opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.67. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kennametal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 17.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

