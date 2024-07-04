StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. Team has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,559,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 12,922 shares of company stock valued at $96,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

