StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of TISI stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. Team has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
