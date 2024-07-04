State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 250 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 107,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 694,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 31,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.85. The stock had a trading volume of 678,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,140. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.14. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $245.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

