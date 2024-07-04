Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,020,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.