Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.55. 209,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.