Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,903,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 460,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,424. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

