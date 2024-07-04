SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.39. The stock had a trading volume of 344,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,618. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

