S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $486.00 at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $482.00 to $486.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $468.33.

S&P Global stock opened at $449.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

