S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $449.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,807. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.51 and its 200-day moving average is $432.01.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.33.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

