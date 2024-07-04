Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 21.3% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 5.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.86. 3,290,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,338,478. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

