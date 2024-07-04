Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $29,600.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $647.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

