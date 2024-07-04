Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

