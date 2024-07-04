SingularityNET Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $739.59 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,242.23 or 1.00001623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60788653 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $5,352,392.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.