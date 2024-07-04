SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $735.92 million and $5.43 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,897.23 or 0.99994127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00073461 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61227995 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $15,723,766.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

