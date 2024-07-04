Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 11,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 130,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a current ratio of 22.70.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

