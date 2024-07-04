Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Sells $31,391.55 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,738.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Sight Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 76,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $307.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 13.01.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGHT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Stories

