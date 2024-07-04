Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) COO Sam Boong Park Sells 3,525 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $21,890.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,602.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sight Sciences Price Performance
Shares of SGHT opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
