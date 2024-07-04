Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) COO Sam Boong Park Sells 3,525 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $21,890.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,602.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SGHT opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 174,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Sight Sciences

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.