Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Rises By 9.9%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

GDRZF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

