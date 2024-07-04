Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Increases By 7.5%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005. The stock has a market cap of $188.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. On average, analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FVCBankcorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $33,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $33,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Devin Satz sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $136,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,945 shares of company stock worth $328,402. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

