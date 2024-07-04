Short Interest in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Drops By 5.1%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $336.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 112.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 350,995 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 17.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,545,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 228,709 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Denny’s by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 431,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Articles

