Short Interest in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Increases By 10.6%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 427,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CuriosityStream

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $56,464.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,918.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $56,464.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,918.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,757.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,252 and have sold 157,163 shares valued at $168,064. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 5.5 %

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -11.49%.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.