Short Interest in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Increases By 10.6%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 427,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CuriosityStream
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CuriosityStream Stock Up 5.5 %
CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CuriosityStream Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -11.49%.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
