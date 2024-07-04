Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Drops By 6.1%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,703.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

CKPT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,958. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.