Short Interest in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Increases By 11.0%

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carmell stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carmell as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

CTCX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 6,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Carmell has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

Carmell ( NASDAQ:CTCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

