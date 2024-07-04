Short Interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Declines By 5.8%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 1,152,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,942. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

