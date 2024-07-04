Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expands By 8.4%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRP by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BRP by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 471,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,666,000.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 27,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

