Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expands By 8.4%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOOO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP
BRP Price Performance
Shares of DOOO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 27,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
See Also
