Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Increases By 9.0%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,538,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
AOTVF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
