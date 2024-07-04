Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Increases By 9.0%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,538,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

AOTVF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.