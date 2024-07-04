Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Drops By 5.0%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 83,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,790 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 70.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 968.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the airline’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

